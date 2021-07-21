Iran shares production data for mineral products

TEHRAN, Iran, July 21

Trend:

Statistics from the Ministry of Industry Mine and Trade from mine and mineral industries show that from 12 mineral products, production of 9 mineral products has increased during the first three months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2021) by 30 percent.

The production of aluminum ingots, porcelain, glass cup, tile and ceramic, cathode copper, glassware, crude metal, cement, and coal concentrate has the most increase, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Meanwhile, aluminum and steel products production had declined during this period between 16.8 to 1 percent.

The producers have declined production of steel products based on the plans of the Ministry of Industry Mine and Trade but production of aluminum ingot has reached 135,700 tons and had 40 percent growth compared to last Iranian year.

Production of chinaware was 14,100 tons, glass cup was 332,700 tons in first three months of current Iranian year that was 37.9 and 31.5 percent growth compared to the same time in last Iranian year.