Iran, Russia reach agreements in oil and gas sector, says minister

The Russian and Iranian sides have reached agreements on the participation of Russian companies in oil and gas projects in the republic, the Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have reached agreements with a number of major Russian companies on the participation in the development of oil and gas fields, the construction of oil refineries, the transfer of technologies and [supply of] equipment necessary in the sector," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency. "We will see the results [of those agreements] in the energy sector soon," the minister added without specifying further details.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Ouji on January 18 in Moscow, after which he said that the two countries "were already implementing a number of large projects in the energy and other sectors of the economy, with promising projects existing.".