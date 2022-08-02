Iran voices its concern, demands on Hirmand river water rights to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug 2. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing the restoration of Hirmand river along the Afghanistan border, said the Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Kanaani stressed on the importance of the issue and water rights based on contracts signed between the two countries, adding that considering recent heavy rainfalls, Iran expects Afghanistan to stick to its commitments from the 1973 treaty and remove the potential artificial barriers along the river.

He pointed out that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has contacted Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry and stressed on compliance to Iran's water rights.

According to the official, Iran is ready to solve the technical issues and send its Energy Minister to Afghanistan to discuss the implementation of the water agreement between the two countries.