Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 15

Business Materials 15 April 2024 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 15, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, seven currency prices grew, while 18 fell from April 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,725 rials. On April 14, one euro was 45,728 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 13

Rial on April 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,306

52,300

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,936

45,932

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,860

3,859

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,854

3,852

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,993

5,991

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,311

136,429

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,117

15,118

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,396

27,403

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,359

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,073

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,492

30,493

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,934

24,935

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,228

2,228

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,299

1,299

1 Russian ruble

RUB

451

451

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,168

27,178

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,850

30,852

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,157

38,259

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,408

1,408

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,402

31,436

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,692

8,692

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,804

5,804

100 Thai baths

THB

114,708

114,736

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,805

8,805

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,438

30,439

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,725

44,728

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,355

9,355

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,725

15,726

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,645

2,651

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

589

589

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,832

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,185

74,190

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,948 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,859 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 673,000–676,000 rials, while one euro is about 718,000–721,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more