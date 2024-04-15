Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 15, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, seven currency prices grew, while 18 fell from April 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,725 rials. On April 14, one euro was 45,728 rials.

Currency Rial on April 13 Rial on April 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,306 52,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,936 45,932 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,860 3,859 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,854 3,852 1 Danish krone DKK 5,993 5,991 1 Indian rupee INR 503 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,311 136,429 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,117 15,118 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,396 27,403 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,073 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,492 30,493 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,934 24,935 1 South African rand ZAR 2,228 2,228 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,299 1,299 1 Russian ruble RUB 451 451 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,168 27,178 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,850 30,852 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,157 38,259 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,408 1,408 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,402 31,436 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,692 8,692 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,804 5,804 100 Thai baths THB 114,708 114,736 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,805 8,805 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,438 30,439 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,725 44,728 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,355 9,355 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,725 15,726 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,645 2,651 1 Afghan afghani AFN 589 589 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,832 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,185 74,190 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,948 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,859 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 673,000–676,000 rials, while one euro is about 718,000–721,000 rials.

