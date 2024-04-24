Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 24 April 2024 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 24

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 24, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currency prices grew while 7 fell from April 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,490 rials. On April 23, one euro was 44,718 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 24

Rial on April 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,208

51,827

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,067

46,056

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,878

3,849

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,840

3,808

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,021

5,994

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,343

136,253

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,079

15,079

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,128

27,135

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,708

30,607

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,917

24,818

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,196

2,194

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,290

1,293

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,211

3,202

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,204

27,046

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,842

30,821

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,291

38,253

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,401

1,397

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,501

31,467

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,609

8,624

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,798

5,799

100 Thai baths

THB

113,643

113,288

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,788

8,791

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,552

30,458

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,910

44,718

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,464

9,422

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,655

15,690

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,602

2,585

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

583

582

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,061

72,999

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 470,889 rials and $1 at 440,382 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 439,674 rials, and the price of $1 was 411,189 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 645,000–648,000 rials, while one euro is about 690,000–693,000 rials.

