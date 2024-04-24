Iranian currency rates for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 24, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currency prices grew while 7 fell from April 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,490 rials. On April 23, one euro was 44,718 rials.

Currency Rial on April 24 Rial on April 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,208 51,827 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,067 46,056 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,878 3,849 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,840 3,808 1 Danish krone DKK 6,021 5,994 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,343 136,253 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,079 15,079 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,128 27,135 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,708 30,607 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,917 24,818 1 South African rand ZAR 2,196 2,194 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,290 1,293 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,211 3,202 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,204 27,046 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,842 30,821 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,291 38,253 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,401 1,397 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,501 31,467 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,609 8,624 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,798 5,799 100 Thai baths THB 113,643 113,288 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,788 8,791 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,552 30,458 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,910 44,718 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,464 9,422 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,655 15,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,602 2,585 1 Afghan afghani AFN 583 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,061 72,999 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 470,889 rials and $1 at 440,382 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 439,674 rials, and the price of $1 was 411,189 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 645,000–648,000 rials, while one euro is about 690,000–693,000 rials.

