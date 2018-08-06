Trump’s offer for talks with Iran "publicity stunt", says Zarif

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Islamic Republic has always attached value to holding talks with nations to address its problems, describing US President Donald Trump’s recent offer for negotiations with Tehran as just another “publicity stunt”.

“Iran has always attached great value to dialogue,” Zarif said on August 6, Tasnim news agency reported.

He added that the country spent many years and held marathon nuclear talks, and it was the US that unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

“Can we really hold talks with such a person?,” Zarif asked, hinting at Donald Trump.

He added, “Iran has always favored talks but the US needs to prove if it merits value for negotiations."

The Iranian minister further said Trump’s offer for “unconditional” talks with Iran could be just another “publicity stunt”.

Earlier, the US president said talks with Iran were imminent and could happen “pretty soon,” a day after he expressed willingness to meet with the Islamic Republic's leaders without "preconditions”.

Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect on August 6, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports on November 4.

