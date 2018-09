Tehran, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Washington’s unilateral decision to leave the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers has placed the international agreement in “serious jeopardy”, stressing this could have repercussions for international peace and security.

Story still developing

