AEOI: Iran to take harder steps in nuclear field, following sanctions on Salehi

3 February 2020 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The US sanctions on Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi are pushing Iran to take harder steps in the nuclear field, Spokesman for AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports via the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Kamalvandi added that the US freezes the property of individuals by imposing sanctions. However, Salehi doesn’t own property in the US, the spokesman noted.

“Iran’s nuclear program won’t depend on steps of other countries, and the steps taken by Iran in this area are for the benefit of the country,” Kamalvandi said.

If these sanctions had any impact on Iran, the Islamic Republic would have to revise its nuclear program, the spokesman added. However, such cases won’t happen and Iran will further advance its nuclear program, Kamalvandi noted.

On Jan. 30, the US imposed sanctions against Salehi. Since November 2018, the US sanctions imposed on Iran concerned oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.

