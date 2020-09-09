Iran building more advanced nuclear facilities in Natanz

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is constructing more advanced nuclear facilities within the Natanz Mountains, Trend reports citing Mehr.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament regarding the steps taken to reduce Iran's nuclear obligations in the Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities.

“We are carrying out the operation in two stages. In the initial phase, we started the preliminary work in supplying equipment and setting up a series of advanced centrifuge production sheds,” he added.

He went on to say that due to the vicious act of sabotage, it was decided to build a larger and more advanced shed within the mountains around Natanz and the process is already underway.

On July 2, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) revealed the occurrence of an incident in one of the under-construction sheds in the Natanz nuclear facility.

This incident had not any casualties and also has not incurred any damage to the current activities of the facility.

Referring to the incident that took place in Natanz enrichment facility, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said in case a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively.