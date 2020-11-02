Iranian government must suspend additional control mechanisms of nuclear deal - Iranian parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian government must suspend control mechanisms other than additional protocols with the entry into force of the plan approved by the Iranian parliament under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the decision was approved at today's session of Iranian Parliament, Trend reports citing the parliament’s website.

According to the decision, if Iran's banking relations with European countries and their purchases of crude oil from Iran do not return to normal and satisfactory levels after three months the entry into force of the decision, the Iranian government must voluntarily suspend the implementation of additional protocols.

If the other parties of the nuclear deal return to fulfilling their obligations under the deal three months later, the government must propose to parliament that Iran return to its obligations under the nuclear deal, the decision said.

"The individuals who refuse to implement this decision or its details are sentenced to imprisonment under Iranian law," the statement noted.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.