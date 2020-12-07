Iran's position over nuclear deal - unchangeable - Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.7

Trend:

Iran's position over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is unchangeable and stable, said Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was negotiated once, the agreement was the result of Iran's resilience that was signed and registered in 2231 resolution, Iran would no longer negotiate on something that once has been negotiated and the obligation of 2231resolution would not be reduced," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We hope Europe would consider its place and capacities and ceiling of its relations, one of the sides that did not implement its commitment were European sides, the representative of EU foreign policy guaranteed the implementation of the JCPOA and counties such as Germany did not follow their commitments," he said during a press briefing.

"Iran would neither negotiate over its national security nor compromise, Iran is aware of its rights and responsibilities and has reminded the responsibilities of another side, the things that have not been achieved by maximum pressures would not be achieved by other methods," Khatibzadeh said.

"Some countries have used all their prestige to reach their goals while the US president was leaving the White House, they spent their people's money to buy security it is obvious that they are a concern today," he added referring to request of regional countries to join possible nuclear negotiations.

"Tehran's message to these countries is that Iran is the anchorage of stability in the region, Iran has tried to ignore mistakes of others but they should know their place and how much they could talk," he noted.

The official also reacted to leaked information about Iran's nuclear activities from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"This is not the first time that we have noted the IAEA's responsibilities, unfortunately, there are some inner movements in the agency that seek to interrupt works of their colleagues, Mr. Rafael Grossi should be responsible about it," Khatibzadeh stated.

"The return of the US to its commitments follows 2231 resolution that is an obligatory and clear resolution for all countries. The US has withdrawn from the JCPOA and did not implemented its commitments issued in the resolution, even the current US government have understood the wrong path," he said.