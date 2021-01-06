Iran expects commitments to JCPOA from signatory sides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Iran expects certain corrections to be made within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), so that the signatory sides would effectively implement their commitments, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He pointed out that Iran would like to see the other signatories to comply with their commitments.

"If so, Iran would be ready to remain committed as well," Khatibzadeh said.

"We hope the US would use the opportunity for preserving the JCPOA. The P5+1 was our negotiation side and with regards to the regional countries, there is a need to change of talks in the region and we hope leaders of these countries would consider it," he said.

"We did not comply with some of our commitments while they (JCPOA signatories) have fulfilled none of their commitments," Khatibzadeh said.

"Iran has commitments to the NPT and the JCPOA. All of our actions were due to the fact that the other side could not comply with its commitments," he said.

"We do not negotiate about the JCPOA , the negotiations have been finished and signed, we want the US to effectively implement their commitments to the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh said.

"It's unfortunate that we are blacklisted and despite difficulties foreign ministry would continue its efforts," he said.