Iran to commit to JCPOA obligations - if Europe, US return - FM Zarif

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will commit to its obligations as soon as the EU and the US return to the JCPOA, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The Europeans are fully aware of the country that has preserved the JCPOA for the last 3 years - it was Iran,” Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Europeans did not succeed even with such a small initiative as INSTEX.

Referring to EU`s unsuccessful efforts to preserve JCPOA, Zarif said the other side could not provide any financial resources for INSTEX.

Referring to the failure of the policy of maximum pressure, Zarif noted that the Iranian people resisted the pressure and through this resistance and diplomacy Iran was able to stand its ground against the US on international forums.



“Last week, 110 countries voted against the United States in the General Assembly, and only 10 voted in favor of the US, despite its efforts,” Zarif said.



He went on to say that the new US administration should learn from the past lessons.