Iran and US negotiate only within JCPOA framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

The negotiations between Iran and the US would only take place on the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said Iranian Government spokesman.

"Europeans have suggested that US attend the unofficial JCPOA Joint Commission meeting as guest since America has not returned to the JCPOA," said Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The actions of the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell are based on attempts to preserve the JCPOA and the inviting monitoring governments has been predicted based on the framework of the JCPOA. The (Iranian) government has not made its final decision over the joint commission meeting yet and the following issue is being reviewed," he added.

"The US should coordinate its actions with international regulations , as the US President stated before that it should respect the international norms by returning to international society. If the US is ready to display its goodwill, Iran would never waste any time to take steps in return," Rabiei noted.