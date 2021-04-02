JCPOA next joint commission meeting to be held in Vienna soon

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 2

Trend:

The 18th meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA was held virtually on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The Joint Commission of JCPOA chairing by Enrique Mora. Deputy Secretary-General European Union, on behalf of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, was held with the presence of representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran at the level of Deputy Ministers and Political Directors, Trend reports citing ISNA.

According to the provisions of the Iran deal, the Joint Commission is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the agreement.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chaired the Iranian delegation at this meeting.

While explaining Iranian stands on JCPOA, including the lifting of US sanctions as the first step to revive the deal, Abbas Araghchi said that "Iran will stop nuclear compensatory steps (reduction of nuclear obligations) as soon as the sanctions are lifted and verified."

He stated that no negotiations are needed for the return of the United States to the JCPOA.

Finally, the member states of JCPOA reaffirmed their commitment to the deal and decided to hold another meeting of the Joint Commission next week to continue consultations in Vienna to determine measures to lift sanctions.