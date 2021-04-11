Accident reported at Iran's nuclear facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 11

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

An accident occurred at a part of the power electricity network at the Natanz nuclear facility in the Isfahan Province (central Iran), Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Agency Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports citing the organization’s website.

The spokesman noted that no one was injured in the incident and there is no nuclear contamination.

Kamalvandi added that researches are underway and additional information will be provided in this regard.

The official did not specify whether the accident was an explosion or another type of accident.

The Natanz nuclear facility is one of the uranium enrichment facilities and is protected by 90-meter-thick concrete.