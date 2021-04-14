Iranian nuclear deal meeting in Vienna rescheduled to April 15

The meeting of the Joint Commission on the nuclear deal in Vienna is postponed until April 15 due to the fact that a representative of an EU member state taking part in the negotiations tested positive for coronavirus, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to the past program, the [nuclear deal] talks in the 4+1 format (Russia, China, France, the UK, Germany - TASS) were supposed to take place on Wednesday. However, due to the coronavirus infection of a member of the delegation for political issues from the EU and the necessity to observe medical protocols this meeting will take place on Thursday," IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.