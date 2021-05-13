Iran ready to return to its JCPOA obligations, MFA official hints

TEHRAN, Iran, May 13

Trend:



Iran has announced its readiness to return to its JCPOA obligations tomorrow, if US lifts sanctions, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araqchi said in a statement published on his Instagram account, Trend reports.

He went on to say that Iran would like to get to it before 21 May, if possible.

“We're serious and determined, ready to do it even tomorrow,” he said adding that once sanctions are lifted and Iran verifies it, the country will return to full implementation of JCPOA.

On February 23, Iran stopped a voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, in compliance with a Majlis Law.

However, some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to the next three months. The deadline will be over on May 24.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016, according to the Agency statement.