Russian, Iranian FMs support original version of Iran nuclear deal
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The top diplomats reaffirmed their common position to restore the nuclear deal in its original balanced text, approved by the United Nations Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They stressed that this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Multilateral negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal resumed on Nov. 29 in Vienna of Austria.
