Iran nuclear talks due to pause on Friday, diplomats say

The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal plan to meet on Friday at 1300 GMT to adjourn talks on salvaging the deal, three diplomats said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal are in their seventh round. One of the diplomats said they were due to resume on Dec. 27, while another gave a time frame between Christmas and the New Year.

Under the agreement, Iran had limited its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S., European Union and United Nations economic sanctions.