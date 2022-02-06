FM: Positive developments in Vienna talks not enough to meet Iran's expectations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Saturday night said that Iran seriously favors a good agreement while reiterating that Positive developments in Vienna negotiations are not quite satisfactory, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“All sides are expected to have defined work plans in line with achieving an agreement in Vienna, and ready to adopt political decisions,” said Amirabdollahian, pointing out that the negotiations have now reached a sensitive point.

The Iranian foreign minister, meanwhile, appreciated Mr. Borrell’s efforts, as well as his deputy Enrique Mora and the EU’s contributions aimed at coordinating the negotiations.

He said that compared with the previous round of talks some positive developments have occurred in the course of the negotiations, but they are still not quite satisfactory for us.

“We are seriously and clearly after reaching a good agreement, but just as resolutely and clearly safeguarding our red lines and our national interests,” he further stressed.

The Iranian top diplomat expressed regret that the JCPOA has brought no economic benefit for Iran during the recent years.

“We will only reach a good agreement if it provides sustainable and reliable economic benefits for us,” he said.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran is in close and continuous contact with the EU as it coordinates the JCPOA negotiations.

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, too, had earlier on Saturday said that truly benefitting economically is the required condition for shape taking of an agreement while arguing that show of removal of some sanctions is not regarded a constructive act.

Vice Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account that the required condition for shape taking of agreement is being truly, effectively and verifiably by Iran, benefitted economically from that agreement.