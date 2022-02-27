Iran’s nuclear structure should remain intact: Speaker

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said in a closed session that it’s not accessible for Tehran to give up its nuclear structure to be able to sell oil, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In an interview with IRNA, Parliament representative Ahamd Alirezabeigi quoted Qalibaf as making the remarks in a close parliament session.

According to Alirezabeigi, Qalibaf has said that many issues and challenges had been solved in the talks in Vienna to remove sanctions against Iran, but some have remained, including economic guarantees.

He said that the Speaker believed that Iran should economically benefit the negotiations in Vienna and be able to sell oil unlimitedly and that the Central Bank of Iran should be able to move the funds.

Moreover, according to the MP, Qalibaf has stressed that foreign investment in Iran should be allowed.

The Speaker has also criticized International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for raising new questions after Iran had solved its issues with the nuclear watchdog on safeguards agreements.

Qalibaf has said these cases should be closed and there should be essential guarantees for that, Alirezabeigi said.

He has said that commitments should be implemented step-by-step and the Islamic Republic of Iran insists on maintaining its nuclear structure.

That Iran becomes able to sell oil but loses its nuclear structure is unacceptable, the MP cited Qalibaf as saying during the close session.

Iran and the West’s commitments should be balanced, in a rational path and confirmed by the concerned bodies, Qalibaf has said.

He has also affirmed that nothing had been finalized in Vienna.