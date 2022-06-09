IAEA Board of Directors adopts resolution over uranium particles at Iran’s facilities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain the presence of uranium particles at three undeclared facilities, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution on Iran sponsored by Germany, France, the UK and the US. Thirty Governors voted in favor, two (Russia and China) against and three (India, Libya, Pakistan) abstained. Thus, the countries which represent more than half of mankind didn’t support the resolution," the tweet reads.

The United States and Western members of the Iran nuclear deal (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) submitted the document to the IAEA Board of Governors on Tuesday. The resolution calls on Iran to cooperate in determining the origin of uranium particles at three undeclared sites.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Monday that Iran had so far failed to provide the agency with reliable information on the three facilities.

Ulyanov said earlier that Russia would not support the IAEA resolution on Iran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stressed that the adoption of such a document would disrupt talks on restoring the nuclear deal.