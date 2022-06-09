Iran condemns IAEA BoG resolution, says to retailiate it

Iranian envoy strongly condemned the adoption of the anti-Iranian resolution in the Board of Governors and said Iran will take appropriate action as it has the right to review its policy and approach in relation with the IAEA, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The anti-Iran resolution, which was proposed by the Western powers, was approved with 30 votes in favor, 2 against (Russia and China) and 3 abstentions (India, Libya and Pakistan).

In reaction to the anti-Iran move, Iran's caretaker permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said that in the last 20 years, the most intensive IAEA inspections have been carried out in Iran, and in 2021 alone, 22% of IAEA inspections worldwide have been carried out in Iran, while Iran has only 3% of the total nuclear facilities covered by the IAEA worldwide.

Ghaebi once again criticized the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi's recent report on alleged sites in Iran.

He said that the resolution was a politically-motivated one in accordance with the agendas of the Western countries that is detached from reality.

The Iranian diplomat added that the countries that supported the resolution are expected to live up to their commitments under the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and not complicate the situation further.

Ghaebi also stressed that the current level of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is exemplary and the final negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA are ongoing, adding, the Board of Governors and its members have the duty to guard such extensive cooperation and the JCPOA.

He described the approval of the resolution as a huge blow to the credibility of the IAEA and the board.

He warned that if Iran has to face such unfair and politically motivated behavior after having an exemplary level of co-operation with the IAEA, it reserves the right to reconsider its policy and approach to the IAEA.

The Iranian diplomat went on to make it clear that the approval of the resolution neither encourages Iran to go beyond the current high level of its cooperation with the IAEA, nor does it force it to abandon its principled policy, adding that Iran vigorously regrets the resolution and will take appropriate action in response, the consequences of which will be laid on the advocates and supporters of the resolution.