Iran begins uranium enrichment at Natanz site to 5%, IAEA says

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report sayomg Iran commenced enrichment of uranium to 5% in advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the underground site in Natanz, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On 28 August 2022, the Agency verified at Fuel Enrichment Plant that Iran was feeding UF6 enriched up to 2% U-235 into the IR-6 cascade ... for the production of UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235," the IAEA report reads.

According to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the level of uranium enrichment in Iran must not exceed 3.67%.