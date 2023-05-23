Iran sees its underground nuclear facilities as benefits at upcoming talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The occurrence of various incidents at Iran's nuclear facilities prompted the country to resort to other ways, in terms of making sure its nuclear program stays secured.

Recent satellite images have revealed that Iran is building a nuclear facility (in central Iran), which is so deep undeground that it may be beyond the range of weapons designed to destroy such sites.

After the withdrawal of the United States from the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action, it led Iran to gradually abandon the provisions of the plan.

So now, Iran is taking advantage of the opportunity to build facilities outside of the nuclear facilities known to the International Atomic Energy Agency and to enrich uranium to the desired volume at those facilities.

Meanwhile, an Israeli national security adviser said Israel was not surprised by reports on a new underground Iranian nuclear facility. He declined to clarify whether Israel could reach such a site, or whether only the US has the capability of bombing tunnels dug deep into mountains. He said that Israel prefers that Iran be stopped through an agreement, and not by military action.

Recently Tehran has expressed its desire to restore the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action at the highest political level.

This shows that Iran has the opportunity to act from a superior position in the upcoming nuclear negotiations.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.