Iran has full localization of nuclear opportunities - AEOI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Full localization of opportunities in Iran's nuclear industry allows to completely eliminate any threat to the country in this direction, Deputy Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the forum of heads of diplomatic representatives of Iran abroad on May 21, 2023.

Kamalvandi noted that everyone should already know that it is impossible to get these opportunities from Iran. Of course, one of the criteria of power for a country is technology, especially nuclear technology. Iran's nuclear industry works as a powerful engine, as in other industries.

The deputy added that at present, the development of Iran's nuclear industry is such that it can include the production of medium-level reactors in its program. In addition, the prospect of building the nuclear power plant by the country's local specialists is also being considered.

According to him, undoubtedly, the correct communication of Iran's peaceful nuclear activities to the world at the political level will help a lot in solving this issue.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

