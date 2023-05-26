Iranian FM optimistic about nuclear deal negotiations and sanctions lifting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. In a meeting attended by Iran's diplomatic personnel, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed optimism regarding the ongoing negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove Western sanctions, Trend reports.

He emphasized that significant progress has been made towards concluding the talks, the state sources say.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted Iran's diverse efforts to reach a resolution in the nuclear negotiations, stating that the country will continue to work diplomatically to lift the sanctions while respecting its red lines. He noted the existence of an indirect exchange of messages between Iran and the other parties involved in the deal, and mentioned that foreign ministers from specific countries are actively working to pave the way for the talks' conclusion.

While expressing his criticism of the US and certain Western countries, the Foreign Minister denounced the use of "cruel and unilateral" sanctions as a means to extract concessions from other nations. He stressed Iran's commitment to neutralizing these sanctions through diplomatic efforts while maintaining readiness for negotiations.

Meanwhile, at the latest briefing of the US State Department, Spokesman Matthew Miller noted that "have always said that we maintain the ability to communicate with Iran and deliver messages to them when it is in the US best interest to do so".

"We do continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to verifiably and durably ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon <...> diplomacy is the best way, as I just said, to verifiably and durably ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and it is a priority of this administration to ensure that," Miller added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the nuclear deal, was signed by Iran and world powers in July 2015. The agreement required Iran to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, the United States withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, leading Iran to reduce its nuclear commitments.

Talks for the revival of the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Vienna. Despite the lack of a breakthrough since the latest round of negotiations in August 2022, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian's positive outlook signifies Iran's determination to find a resolution and restore the nuclear deal while advocating for the removal of sanctions through diplomatic channels.