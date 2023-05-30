Iran solves two important issues with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Two important controversial issues were resolved between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during the recent discussions between the two sides, Trend reports.

According to informed sources, the issue raised by the IAEA regarding the Abadeh nuclear facility in Fars province in the south of Iran, has already been resolved.

Also, the issue raised by the IAEA about the discovery of 83.7 percent enriched uranium remains in Iran was also resolved. No additional information was given about the details of the resolved issues.

During the visit of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to Tehran in March of 2023, discussions were held with officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

