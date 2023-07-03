Iran takes active steps within its nuclear program - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) continues its activities on Iran's nuclear program within the framework of the strategic action plan adopted by the Iranian parliament and takes steps in this direction, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Shahriar Heydari said, Trend reports.

Heydari said the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament monitors the strategic action plan, and there is no deviation.

“According to the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, the AEOI has taken positive steps within the strategic action plan and no provision has been neglected,” he added.

The MP also pointed out that the strategic action plan approved by the Iranian parliament aims to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran. If the opposite sides accept the lifting of sanctions, cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will increase according to the provisions of that plan.

Heydari noted that so fat, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have cooperated according to the international system and the agency-dominated system. Of course, members of IAEA should continue to cooperate with the agency in the direction of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As result, the control mechanism of IAEA decreased by 20-30 percent. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, 1,000 units of IR2M centrifuges have been installed.

On June 15, 2023, the spokesman of the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi said in his statement that 10 surveillance cameras were reactivated at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center in Iran’s Isfahan Province under the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran stopped the operation of 29 IAEA surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities in the country. After certain problems occurred at the Karaj Centrifuge Production Facility in Iran's Alborz Province, production has been resumed at the Isfahan Centrifuge Production Center.

The Iranian side says that there are two issues that the International Atomic Energy Agency has mentioned for cooperation with Iran. The first is the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and the second is the safeguards rules. So that all activities of Iran are under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

---

