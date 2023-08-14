Iran reaches agreement with US on two different issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Iran has agreed with the US on two separate issues as a result of months of indirect negotiations with the mediation of Qatar, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a press briefing in Tehran on August 14, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that the first of these agreements is the exchange of prisoners, which can be considered a humanitarian step. The second agreement is the releasing of Iran's frozen assets abroad.

Reportedly, Iran’s $6 billion of funds have been frozen in South Korea and $10 billion in Iraq. An agreement was reached between Iran and the US on the unblocking of these funds. It is noted that these funds will be transferred to Qatari banks and spent on importing products that are not subject to US sanctions against Iran.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

