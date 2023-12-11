Iran rejects need for 'second JCPOA', claims its nuclear program transparent, legal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran sees no need for a 'second Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)' on its nuclear program, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 11, Trend reports.

This year, the US and European countries expressed their support for making certain changes in the JCPOA and signing a new agreement within this framework. In Iran, this is seen as 'second JCPOA', mentioned by Kanaani.

He went on to note that Iran’s nuclear program is transparent and legal, and that it has been verified by the IAEA in 15 reports. He also said that Iran’s missile activity is defensive and is not opposed by anyone.

The spokesman noted that ideas such as the '2nd JCPOA' are being put forward by countries that are reneging on their commitments and failing to fulfill their commitments. Such ideas mean evading one's responsibility.

Whereas the JCPOA has stipulated responsibilities and obligations for all parties, and all parties must fulfill these obligations, he added.

According to Kanaani, the issues related to Iran's nuclear program are clear and nuclear activities continue within legal mechanisms. Iran has always proved that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes within international mechanisms, and the IAEA has confirmed this issue in 15 reports.

At the same time, Iran's missile activity is preventive in nature. Iran's missile activities are transparent and nobody is against this activity, the spokesman noted.

On November 15, 2023, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that Iran’s 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.

Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur