Statements on nuclear program have no effect on Iran's will - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Groundless, non-technical statements of officials of various countries regarding Iran's nuclear program do not influence Iran's will, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said during the press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made accusations of uranium enrichment within the framework of Iran's nuclear program. However, Iran is fully cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency within the framework of the agreements reached.

Kanaani added that Iran continues its peaceful nuclear program under IAEA supervision.

"The US, which has abandoned the comprehensive plan of joint action (JCPOA) implemented between Iran and the 5+1 group (the US, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany), has no authority to make any statement about Iran's nuclear program," he noted.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan for joint action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented in January 2016 between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany). The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from this plan and in November of the same year imposed sanctions on Iran. Iran announced in 2020 that there would be no restrictions on Iran in the nuclear deal.

To note, at the end of 2020, Iran's parliament, referring to the imposition of sanctions against Iran, decided to implement the Strategic Nuclear Plan to lift the sanctions. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and Additional Protocol stipulated by the nuclear agreement on February 23. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism has been reduced by 20-30 percent.

