Iran to respond to nuclear-bound non-constructive steps within international law - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Iran will respond to unconstructive steps related to its nuclear program following international law, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani said during the briefing held in Tehran on June 10, Trend reports.

Some Western and European nations are pressuring Iran over its nuclear program, he claims. Nevertheless, certain parties' unproductive actions have led to the present predicament involving the nuclear program and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Kanani stated that Iran is committed to international obligations, norms, and laws in its nuclear program. It continues its nuclear activities within the framework of its agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The spokesperson announced that pressure from Western countries had forced the IAEA to deviate from its professional activities and functions.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

