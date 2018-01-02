Iran’s Rouhani criticizes France over hosting “terrorist” group

2 January 2018 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has implicitly criticized Paris over hosting Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), an exiled opposition group that backs the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Rouhani said that Iran criticizes Paris over the fact that a “terrorist” group that provokes extremism in Iran has a base in Paris, local media outlets reported.

The Iranian president further urged his French counterpart to take actions against the terrorist group in line with the policy of fight against terrorism.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Azernews Newspaper
