Zarif: Iran's security depends on people

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted the right of people to protest in the Islamic Republic.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

