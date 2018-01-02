US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran

The United States is calling for the U.N. Security Council and Human Rights Council to hold emergency meetings on Iran as it is roiled by protests, AP reported.

American U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that “the U.N. must speak” on the issue. She says the U.S. will be calling for emergency sessions in the coming days.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

