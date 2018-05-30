Doubts exist about Europe’s ability to stand up to US sanctions: Iranian MP (Exclusive)

30 May 2018 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, May 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

A senior Iranian lawmaker said there are still doubts if Europe would be able to stand up to impending US sanctions on Iran.

“I think Europe has the necessary resolve to stand up to the US sanctions against Iran,” Mostafa Kavakebian, a reformist parliamentarian, told Trend on May 30.

He, however, noted that there are still doubts that European nations would have the ability and capability to resist the sanctions.

Asked about the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers following Washington’s withdrawal from it, he said, “We need to wait until June 21 to see what kind of package the three European nations (UK, France and Germany) will propose."

I do believe that Iran’s decision to either remain in the deal or not all depends on the package, Kavakebian said.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

