Iran’s intel minister: Several members of terror teams arrested

Iran’s intelligence forces have arrested several terrorist teams in the country, the Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said.

The terrorists were arrested in the country’s western and southwestern areas, Alavi said, the state-run IRINN TV reported June 7.

He further said a big number of weapons and explosives were seized from the terrorists during the operations.

Further details regarding the issue will be shared with public soon, Alavi added.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since the deadly attacks on Tehran on June 7, 2017, which left at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists on the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

