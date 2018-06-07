Iran’s intel minister: Several members of terror teams arrested

7 June 2018 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Iran’s intelligence forces have arrested several terrorist teams in the country, the Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said.

The terrorists were arrested in the country’s western and southwestern areas, Alavi said, the state-run IRINN TV reported June 7.

He further said a big number of weapons and explosives were seized from the terrorists during the operations.

Further details regarding the issue will be shared with public soon, Alavi added.

Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since the deadly attacks on Tehran on June 7, 2017, which left at least 17 dead and 43 injured.

The attacks were simultaneously carried out by five IS-linked terrorists on the Iranian Parliament building and the Mausoleum of late Imam Khomeini.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Two border guards killed in clashes in northwestern Iran
Politics 6 June 09:44
Iran police dismantle terrorist group in south east of country
Politics 30 May 17:07
Iran sentences IS-affiliated terrorists involved in parliament attack to death
Society 13 May 09:57
Iran starts trial of IS-affiliated terrorists involved in parliament attack
Politics 28 April 16:27
Iranian intelligence service seizes big volume of drugs
Iran 4 February 13:43
Iran intelligence seizes big batch of guns & explosives, accuses Riyadh
Politics 25 January 11:29
Intelligence forces dismantle “terror team” in western Iran
Politics 4 January 15:22
Details of Iran’s budget for intelligence bodies
Business 11 December 2017 17:47
IRGC dismantles terrorists in northwest Iran
Politics 26 October 2017 10:51
IS coordinated Iran parliament attack via Telegram - official
Society 27 July 2017 17:21
Iranian security forces strike terrorists possessing large arms depot
Politics 26 June 2017 14:44
Mastermind behind Tehran twin attacks killed: Iranian Intelligence Ministry
Politics 11 June 2017 00:21
Iran says over 40 IS-linked terrorists captured
Society 9 June 2017 17:07
Iran declines to confirm Saudi hand in Tehran terror attacks
Politics 8 June 2017 13:18
Iran intelligence minister: Terror attempts on election day averted
Politics 19 May 2017 14:18
Iran neutralizes 30 terror groups
Politics 5 May 2017 12:55
Intelligence minister mocks terrorists over threats against Iran
Politics 5 April 2017 14:03
Iranian Intelligence Ministry vows support for investors
Politics 21 December 2016 12:12