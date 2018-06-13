Rouhani, Macron discuss mutual ties, JCPOA over phone

The Iranian and French presidents in a telephone conversation Tuesday afternoon discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and issues surrounding Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

In his talks with President Emmanuel Macron, President Hassan Rouhani expressed delight with the stance adopted so far by European countries including France to preserve the JCPOA. However, Rouhani said these remarks and statements should be translated into practical and tangible actions to ensure that Iran would benefit from the deal if remained committed to its obligations, according to Presidential Office information dissemination center.

The Iranian president, referring to limited time available for finding practical ways to save the deal, said 'We should not allow such a great achievement of diplomacy to be destroyed by unilateral measures and non-commitment of others. If Iran cannot make use of the advantages envisioned in the agreement, staying in the deal will practically be impossible.'

He expressed hope that the efforts being made by the European Union and five remaining signatories to the deal would bear fruits.

Pointing to the Syria crisis, President Rouhani said unlike the illegitimate presence of certain states in that country, the presence of Iranian advisors in Syrian is quite legal and based on the official request of the Syrian government with an aim of fighting terrorism.

Rouhani expressed hope that the joint efforts being made by the Syrian nation and pro-government forces would succeed in uprooting terrorism to an extent that there would be no need for presence of foreign forces in that country.

The president also alluded to the good progress made by the Syrian government and dissident groups in compiling the new constitution of that country, welcoming the continuation of consultations between Iran and France on establishment of calm and stability in Syria.

For his part, the French president said Paris is committed to the deal and would do its best to preserve it. He also spoke about a series of measures and practical ways to ensure Iran's benefits from the international pact in case it continues to remain compliant with it.

During the one-hour telephone conversations, Macron said the stands of Iran and France on the JCPOA are quite valid and in conformity with the international regulations.

In case of a trivial mistake, no golden opportunity should not be provided for those who are after destroying the deal, the French president said.

The two presidents also underlined the need to continue consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

