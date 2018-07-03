Iran, Switzerland Presidents hold private talks

3 July 2018 05:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Swiss Confederation Monday night discussed ways of expanding relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, IRNA reported.

In his private meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there are no obstacles to promotion of Tehran-Bern ties and both countries are determined to make further use of existing capacities in line with their bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Switzerland have always enjoyed friendly relations, something that has laid the groundwork for broadening of bilateral ties in various arenas, Rouhani said, calling for more efforts to be made in this respect.

Terming the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a multilateral and international pact, Rouhani said the United States by unilaterally withdrawing from the deal showed that it had no respect for its international commitments.

Urging the need for both countries to hold more consultations on major regional and international issues, the Iranian president said the Islamic Republic has never initiated tension in the region and its foreign policy is based on cooperation and friendship with its neighbors.

In turn, the Swish president termed Tehran-Bern relations as good and growing in various sectors such as scientific cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

Voicing Switzerland's support for the JCPOA, President Berset said the deal has been signed after long negotiations and endorsed by the United Nations Security Council and therefore all countries should try to preserve it.

Rouhani arrived in Zurich at the head of a high ranking political and economic delegation Monday evening on an official visit at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart.
The private talks between the two presidents began soon after Rouhani and his companions were officially greeted at the Zurich international airport by President Berset.
The high ranking Iranian and Swiss delegations are scheduled to hold talks and sign several documents Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US aims to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero - State Dept.
US 2 July 22:44
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 2 July 17:45
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down by over 20% in May
Tourism 2 July 10:20
Trump: US to go ahead with sanctions against companies doing business with İran
US 2 July 08:45
Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf
Iran 1 July 22:21
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Illegal imports account for 63% of Iran’s cosmetics market
Business 1 July 14:51
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 14:27
Iran eyes private oil exports to help beat U.S. sanctions
Business 1 July 13:25
Deputy minister: Value of trade exchange between Iran, EEU high (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 13:01
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 1 July 12:36
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 1 July 10:14
Iran names new envoy to UNOG
Politics 30 June 23:37
Iran names new envoy to Slovenia
Politics 30 June 22:15
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM
Politics 29 June 14:27
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:45
Tehran to host Iran Compressor 2018 conference next month
Business 28 June 22:00