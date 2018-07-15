Iran’s Khamenei calls for boosting ties with East and West excluding US

15 July 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the administration to increasingly develop the country's foreign relations and diplomacy.

“Except for a few cases, such as the US, the country's relations with the East and the West should be enhanced as more as possible,” Khamenei said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on July 15, the official website of the leader reported.

Khamenei further admired the stances taken by President Rouhani in his recent visit to the Europe.

Showing authority in face of enemies particularly the US is necessary, he added.

Khamenei said that the Europeans are obliged to give necessary guarantees to Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal).

However, Iran’s economy must not be tied down to the European side measures, he added.

Iran’s leader also highlighted the country’s capability for overcoming economic woes through relentless efforts of all officials and cooperation from all people.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian nation, government to remain united in face of US pressure - Rouhani
Politics 14 July 15:23
Japan voices full support for JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13 July 22:00
Putin, Iran’s special envoy meet in Moscow
Politics 12 July 13:14
Iran plans to find new markets to export rugs – deputy minister
Business 12 July 10:42
India has not quit Chabahar project under US pressure, Iran says
Business 11 July 17:24
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 11 July 13:20
Latest
New militant attack in Kabul leaves 10 killed or injured
World 19:47
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 15
Business 18:27
Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Days of Azerbaijani Culture open in Cannes
Azerbaijan 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 15
Business 17:33
New details revealed on case of attempted assassination of head of Ganja Executive Power
Azerbaijan 17:16
Iran exports yogurt to US
Business 17:02
22 people arrested in Azerbaijan over Ganja events
Azerbaijan 16:52
Transit-related problems affecting Iran- Turkmenistan trade ties – official
Business 16:51
Weekly trades in Iran Mercantile Exchange witness growth
Business 16:02