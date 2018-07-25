Rouhani turns down resignation of Iran's Budget Organization head

25 July 2018 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 25

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has not accepted resignation of Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, the head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization.

Nobakht said that he has submitted his resignation to the President, but he has not accepted it, Iranian media outlets reported July 25.

Earlier this morning, Iranian media outlets published reports about resignation ‎of the Planning and Budget Organization's head from his post amid fallout over the crisis facing the country's economy.

“I have tendered my resignation from my post to the president,” Tasnim quoted Nobakht as saying on Wednesday.

He added, “I am ready to resign as soon as possible”.

It came after the Iranian president appointed a public banker as the head of the country’s central bank.

President Hassan Rouhani picked Abdolnaser Hemmati to run the country’s financial regulator. It said Hemmati will replace outgoing central bank head Valiollah Seif.

Hemmati ran the public Melli bank in Iran. He also served as the head of the country’s Iran Insurance Company. Hemmati takes over the central bank as new US sanctions against Tehran are on the way.

Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

