Dreams for regime change in Iran will never come true – FM spokesman

Tehran, Iran, July 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that attempts to bring regime change to Iran would all fail, noting that this dream would never come true.

“(Calls for) regime change (in Iran) are pointless and irrelevant. It is a distant naive dream that will never come true,” Qassemi said on July 30 during his weekly press briefing in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

He added that Iran has proved this in the past four decades that it has been able to resist against plots and pressure with the help of the resistance of its people.

“Eventually, we will pass this stage and I think such claims are not serious and do not deserve attention,” the spokesman further said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared at an event held by MKO (People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran) in Paris.

Addressing the annual rally, the former New York mayor and White House cyber security adviser called for regime change in Iran and said he would like “to have this convention in Tehran” next year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news