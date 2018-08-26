Iran’s defense minister in Syria for key talks

Tehran, Iran, August 26

Trend:

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday morning.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, General Hatami arrived at Damascus airport on Sunday morning and was received by top Syrian military commanders as well as the Iranian ambassador to Syria, Tasnim news agency reported on August 26.

He has travelled to the Arab country at the official invitation of Chief of Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces General Ali Abdullah Ayoub.

The latest developments in the region, fight against terrorism, expansion of military and defense ties, and reconstruction of Syria would top of the agenda during the Iranian minister’s visit to the Arab country.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, general Hatami expressed the hope that Iran could play a key role in reconstructing the crisis-hit country following the defeat of terror groups there.

The visit came after Russia’s Defense Ministry said on August 25 that militants in a rebel-controlled province of Syria were preparing a chemical weapons attack.

The Russian military cited its sources alleging that several containers with chlorine had been delivered to a local town and later taken to a nearby village.

The Defense Ministry also claimed that a private British contractor is helping the rebels to stage the attack.

Recently, US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Syria’s government against using chemical weapons and vowed a tough response if that happens.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news