Iran calls for boosting maritime co-op with Qatar

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called for boosting maritime cooperation between Tehran and Doha, during a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Rouhani said that there is no obstacle for developing political and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported Aug. 26.

There are many opportunities and potential for deepening mutual ties, Rouhani said, adding that boosting and maritime cooperation and creating a joint shipping line can help development of trade between the two countries.

Rouhani further referred Iran’s redness to participate in construction projects in Qatar, in particular in the projects related to 2022 World Cup.

The Iranian president also invited Emir of Qatar to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, which will be held in Tehran on October 13-15.

