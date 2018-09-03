Iran: Syria’s reconstruction must begin, refugees must return home

3 September 2018 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 3

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved and the process of reconstruction of the war-stricken country should begin soon.

“The territorial integrity of Syria must be maintained,” Zarif, who was on an official visit to Damascus, said on September 3, Tasnim news agency reported.

Noting that reconstruction process of the Arab country should begin under the Syrian flag, he said all those displaced should return home.

“The remnants of terrorists in the remaining regions of Idlib must be flushed out of the areas,” he said.

The foreign minister also pointed to an upcoming summit in Tehran between the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, and said the talks aim to bring a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis in Syria.

The three countries have so far held several rounds of peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana and elsewhere to help end the conflict in Syria. The fourth round of those talks in May 2017 produced a memorandum of understanding on de-escalation zones in Syria, sharply reducing fighting in the country.

Diplomatic efforts to end fighting in Syria gained momentum in 2017 with the announcement of a ceasefire in the Arab country in early January.

According to a report by the Syrian Center for Policy Research, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 470,000 people, injured 1.9 million others, and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population of about 23 million within or beyond its borders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s FM pays surprise visit to Syria for key talks
Politics 10:14
Iranian firms to participate in ‘Rebuild Syria’ exhibition in Damascus
Business 2 September 11:05
Iran FM leaves Tehran for Islamabad for official talks
Politics 30 August 13:55
Cavusoglu and Zarif discuss bilateral relations
Turkey 30 August 07:26
Iran’s FM pays unannounced visit to Turkey for key talks
Politics 29 August 18:12
Tehran, Baku cooperating closely on Caspian Sea – Iran’s FM
Politics 26 August 10:05
Latest
Where will Azerbaijan put its first floating solar power plant? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:54
Ministry: Number of Belarus tourists visiting Turkey down
Tourism 20:50
Over 150,000 tourists from Central Asia visit Turkey in July
Tourism 20:47
Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 20:47
New impetus given to tourism co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia: AzTA
Tourism 20:45
Uzbekistan, China start delivering cargo to Afghanistan via new corridor
Uzbekistan 20:32
Approximate date announced for completion of modernization at Azerbaijani solar panel plant
Oil&Gas 20:03
SOCAR Fugro eyes to participate in projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:46
Azerbaijan commissions another solar power plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:40