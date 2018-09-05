Tehran to look into remarks by Haley about Rouhani’s attending UN meeting

5 September 2018 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 5

Trend:

The Iranian president's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said Tehran will look into recent remarks by US Ambassador Nikki Haley about President Hassan Rouhani’s attending the United Nations Security Council meeting, scheduled to be held in late September.

“We should evaluate their aim of raising such an issue,” Vaezi told Young Journalist Club on September 5.

“This is a very important issue and we need to take a decision after taking into account all aspects."

"We heard about it in the southern city of Assaluyeh and we have had no formal meeting about it to decide," he added.

On Tuesday, Haley announced US President Donald Trump intends to chair a session of the UN Security Council in late September to focus on Iran, and the Iranian president will have the option of attending the forum.

“The country can speak if there is a Security Council meeting,” Haley told reporters during a UN press briefing. “So I think that would be up to [Rouhani] as to whether he would want to speak; but, I believe that, according to the rules, he would have that right.”

“There’s nothing we would love more than to have Iran come into the mainstream international community and be a valid country that wants to do good in the world. We’re not seeing that,” she further said.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

On August 6, he signed an executive order, re-imposing many sanctions on Iran. He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

Trump also restated his opinion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a “horrible, one-sided deal”.

