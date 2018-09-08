Iran mulls export of defense system gears, commander says

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8



A senior Iranian commander said the country’s academic and industrial centers have developed or upgraded various defense systems and weapons, adding that the military gears could be exported to other countries in the future.

Different types of defense systems have been developed domestically by Iranian experts, commander of the Air Defense Base in Tehran General Bijan Sa'edi told Mehr news agency on September 8.

He added that the enhanced defense system and reliable air defense power have turned Iran’s airspace into one of the safest ones in the region.

Asked if the country plans to export the military gears or not, the commander said, “You will hear good news about it in the near future”.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran has already made it clear that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

