Delegation from Iran to meet UAE officials over attack on fishing vessel

An Iranian delegation is slated to hold talks with UAE officials on Sunday to determine the fate of the country’s fishermen killed and captured by Emirati coast guards, a lawmaker said.



Iranian officials will travel to the southern port of Bushehr to meet Emirati officials and learn more about a recent attack by the Persian Gulf country’s coast guards on an Iranian fishing vessel.



“Yesterday, Emirati maritime police attacked an Iranian vessel and arrested 8 fishermen out of 9,” Abdolhamid Khedri told the Iranian parliament’s ICANA news agency on September 9.



One of the fishermen lost his life during the assault, he added.



Recently, we held a meeting with members of the foreign ministry and the ministry vowed to look into the issue seriously, the MP said.



Khedri said, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Emiratis are committing such act”.

