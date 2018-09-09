Delegation from Iran to meet UAE officials over attack on fishing vessel

9 September 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9
Trend:

An Iranian delegation is slated to hold talks with UAE officials on Sunday to determine the fate of the country’s fishermen killed and captured by Emirati coast guards, a lawmaker said.

Iranian officials will travel to the southern port of Bushehr to meet Emirati officials and learn more about a recent attack by the Persian Gulf country’s coast guards on an Iranian fishing vessel.

“Yesterday, Emirati maritime police attacked an Iranian vessel and arrested 8 fishermen out of 9,” Abdolhamid Khedri told the Iranian parliament’s ICANA news agency on September 9.

One of the fishermen lost his life during the assault, he added.

Recently, we held a meeting with members of the foreign ministry and the ministry vowed to look into the issue seriously, the MP said.

Khedri said, “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Emiratis are committing such act”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran in talks with UAE to pay fine with gas supply
Economy news 27 March 2016 09:28
Iran in talks with UAE to pay fine with gas supply
Economy news 26 March 2016 15:15
Iranian FM off to Abu Dhabi
Iran 14 April 2014 16:44
FM: Iran ready to discuss “Abu Musa” island
Iran 2 December 2013 15:42
Charges against Rouhani`s Oil Minister candidate permanently dismissed
Iran 13 August 2013 15:16
Rouhani`s advisor: Those who didn't implement the Crescent gas contract should be trialed
Economy news 12 August 2013 11:08
Latest
Gunmen attack police station in Iran, kill three
Society 11:11
Hikmat Hajiyev: Pashinyan’s statement – disrespect to UNSC resolutions, undermines negotiation process mediated by OSCE MG Co-Chairs
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:55
Azerbaijan able to fully provide itself with food products
Economy news 10:37
Turkmen GDP grows
Turkmenistan 10:30
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 9
Business 10:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 96 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Iran, Russia, Turkey discussed non-dollar trade at summit in Tehran - reports
Politics 09:27
Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant talks start of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:56
Angola's Lourenço appointed leader of ruling MPLA party
Other News 07:47